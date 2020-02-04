Balwin to build five more lagoons
The country’s largest sectional title developer is bringing Crystal Lagoons water features to some of its developments across SA
04 February 2020 - 17:58
SA’s largest sectional title developer Balwin Properties, which includes billionaire Jonathan Beare as a key shareholder, plans to build five new, man-made lagoon developments across the country saying the concept has proved popular with prospective buyers and had been driving sales at an existing residential project in Pretoria East.
Balwin said on Tuesday that it had signed an exclusivity agreement with Chilean company Crystal Lagoons to develop private-access, freshwater lagoons in five strategic nodes in Johannesburg and Pretoria in Gauteng; in KwaZulu-Natal; the Western Cape; and in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) Mpumalanga, at a cost of between R100m and R200m a lagoon.
