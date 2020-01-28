Intu completes R4.6bn sale of Spanish mall

UK mall owner Intu Properties, whose share price fell 70% in 2019 as the group battled to balance its books, says it has completed the €290m (R4.6bn) sale of its Asturias mall in Spain.

Intu’s share of sale of the Spanish mall is about R2.3bn, and it is just the latest in a series of disposals, with the company having sold off nearly R17bn worth of assets since the beginning of 2019.

“Our number one priority is fixing the balance sheet which includes creating liquidity through disposals,” said Intu CEO Matthew Roberts.

The group, along with other JSE-listed property counters with interests in the UK has been battered since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The company had net debt of £4.68bn (R88bn) as of its six months to end-June, and its share price has already fallen 42% so far in 2020.

In morning trade on Tuesday its share price was up 2.58% to R3.58, giving the company a market capitalisation of R4.8bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za