Companies / Property

Intu completes R4.6bn sale of Spanish mall

28 January 2020 - 10:40 karl gernetzky
The different levels of a new Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS
The different levels of a new Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre. Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS

UK mall owner Intu Properties, whose share price fell 70% in 2019 as the group battled to balance its books, says it has completed the €290m (R4.6bn) sale of its Asturias mall in Spain.

Intu’s share of sale of the Spanish mall is about R2.3bn, and it is just the latest in a series of disposals, with the company having sold off nearly R17bn worth of assets since the beginning of 2019.

“Our number one priority is fixing the balance sheet which includes creating liquidity through disposals,” said Intu CEO Matthew Roberts.

The group, along with other JSE-listed property counters with interests in the UK has been battered since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The company had net debt of £4.68bn (R88bn) as of its six months to end-June, and its share price has already fallen 42% so far in 2020.

In morning trade on Tuesday its share price was up 2.58% to R3.58, giving the company a market capitalisation of R4.8bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Intu Properties sells Northern Ireland retail park

The disposal of Sprucefield brings year-to-date disposals to £268m
Companies
2 months ago

Atlantic Leaf Properties primed for recovery

CEO Paul Leaf-Wright says the company will weather Brexit, with or without a deal
Companies
2 months ago

Intu loses fifth of its market value

UK mall owner in R2bn wipe-out after issuing warning of slowing rental income growth
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Intu Properties to tap shareholders amid pressure on UK retail sales

Companies / Property

Intu sells Spanish shopping centre for more than R7bn

Companies / Property

Intu Properties sells Northern Ireland retail park

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.