Intu completes R4.6bn sale of Spanish mall

UK mall owner Intu Properties, whose share price fell 70% in 2019 as the group battled to balance its books, says it has completed the €290m (R4.6bn) sale of its Asturias mall in Spain.
Intu’s share of sale of the Spanish mall is about R2.3bn, and it is just the latest in a series of disposals, with the company having sold off nearly R17bn worth of assets since the beginning of 2019.
“Our number one priority is fixing the balance sheet which includes creating liquidity through disposals,” said Intu CEO Matthew Roberts.
The group, along with other JSE-listed property counters with interests in the UK has been battered since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.
The company had net debt of £4.68bn (R88bn) as of its six months to end-June, and its share price has already fallen 42% so far in 2020.
In morning trade on Tuesday its share price was up 2.58% to R3.58, giving the company a market capitalisation of R4.8bn.