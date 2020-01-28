Companies / Property

Grit now in eight African countries with Senegal acquisition

28 January 2020 - 09:36 karl gernetzky
Grit Real Estate CEO Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African property group listed on the JSE, has completed its acquisition of the Club Med Cap Skirring, a hotel in Kabrousse, Senegal.

The cost of the deal, first announced in July, has risen almost 4% to €16.2m (R259m) due to pre-development expenses incurred by Club Med SAS, with Grit planning further redevelopment and renovation at the hotel.

The company expects to begin this work, capped at a cost of €28m, by the end of the first quarter.

Grit already operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia and has a market capitalisation of R5.2bn.

“Concluding this first transaction with Club Med is a significant milestone and I look forward to progressing a number of the other opportunities with them across Africa, delivering real estate solutions and creating further value for Grit’s shareholders and for Club Med,” said CEO Bronwyn Corbett.

In morning trade on Tuesday Grit’s share price was unchanged at R16.50.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Property group Grit invests in Senegal for the first time

The only pan-African property fund on the JSE is now invested in eight countries
Companies
6 months ago

Property funds: safe as houses?

Property was the strongest asset class up to the end of 2017, until financial engineering spoilt the party
Companies
5 months ago

Grit sees investment opportunities worth R8.6bn

The real estate income group is eyeing investments in the industrial, corporate accommodation and hospitality sectors
Companies
7 months ago

