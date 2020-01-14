Companies / Property Big landlords not worried about DionWired closures Mall owners say they can fill vacant space quickly if Massmart closes electronic retailer’s outlets BL PREMIUM

Some of the country’s largest landlords have moved to allay fears that the closure of Massmart’s DionWired stores will cause them long-term damage.

Shopping centre owners said on Tuesday they will be able to fill whatever space is left in the fallout surrounding the intended closure of all 23 DionWired stores across the country.