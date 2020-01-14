Big landlords not worried about DionWired closures
Mall owners say they can fill vacant space quickly if Massmart closes electronic retailer’s outlets
14 January 2020 - 19:45
Some of the country’s largest landlords have moved to allay fears that the closure of Massmart’s DionWired stores will cause them long-term damage.
Shopping centre owners said on Tuesday they will be able to fill whatever space is left in the fallout surrounding the intended closure of all 23 DionWired stores across the country.
