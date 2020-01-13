RDI disposes of UK office asset for R121m

JSE-listed and UK focused property fund RDI Reit said on Monday it had disposed of yet another asset at a significant premium, having sold an office building in Leeds for £6.5m (R121m).

The disposal of the building at Waterside office in Leeds represents a 37.2% premium compared to its market value at the end of August 2019, the company said on Monday.

RDI is in the processing of selling assets to strengthen its balance sheet, also seeking to assets exposed to the UK's underperforming retail sector.

The landlord has been hit hard by uncertainty over Brexit as well, with its share price having almost halved since the UK electorate voted in favour of leaving the EU on June 23 2016.

“Within our noncore portfolio, we are making good progress in disposing of those assets identified for sale to reduce leverage and reweight our portfolio,” said CEO Mike Watters.

“This will ensure it is more streamlined, structurally resilient and well positioned for the long term,” Watters said.

As of the company's year to end-August 2019, its loan to value stood at 46.8%. It wants to reduce this figure to between 30% and 40%.

The company said on Monday that while contracts have been exchanged for the sale of the Bahnhof Center in Hamburg for €91m (R1.4bn), the City of Hamburg had exercised its right of pre-emption to acquire the assets, and was in discussion with the original purchaser.

The disposal was expected to have been completed at the end of December 2019.

“Regardless of this, the terms of the original sales contract remain binding whether the asset is acquired by the original purchaser or the City of Hamburg,” RDI said.

In morning trade on Monday RDI's share price was unchanged at R24.55.

