Companies / Property Safari chair Philip Snyman resigns Snyman will be replaced by Tinus Slabber, a new director at Safari BL PREMIUM

The chair of embattled mall owner Safari Investments resigned on Tuesday, a move welcomed by minority shareholders who maintain there has been value destruction at the group.

The company has been criticised by its minority shareholders for refusing to accept a takeover bid from Comprop in favour of one from Fairvest and for related party deals which have been place since before it listed in 2014.