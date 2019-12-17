Safari chair Philip Snyman resigns
Snyman will be replaced by Tinus Slabber, a new director at Safari
17 December 2019 - 11:21
UPDATED 17 December 2019 - 13:54
The chair of embattled mall owner Safari Investments resigned on Tuesday, a move welcomed by minority shareholders who maintain there has been value destruction at the group.
The company has been criticised by its minority shareholders for refusing to accept a takeover bid from Comprop in favour of one from Fairvest and for related party deals which have been place since before it listed in 2014.
