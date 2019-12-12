Companies / Property

Hammerson wraps up sale of stake in Paris shopping centre for R7bn

12 December 2019 - 10:04 karl gernetzky
Hammerson says the Italie Deux shopping centre, on the left bank of Paris, provides a unique mix of retail, leisure and cultural space. Picture: 123RF/ IAKOV KALININ
Hammerson, the JSE-listed owner of malls in the UK and Europe, said on Thursday it had completed the sale of a 75% stake in a Parisian shopping mall for €430m (R7bn), with the proceeds to be used to strengthen its balance sheet.

The London-based company, along with other JSE-listed, UK-focused landlords, including Capital & Counties and Intu, has been under pressure since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

In November, Hammerson had exchanged contracts on the sale of St Oswald’s Retail Park in Gloucester to a local authority for £54m (R1bn).

The shopping complex, Italie Deux, is located on the left bank of Paris and provides a unique mix of retail, leisure and cultural space, Hammerson said on Thursday.

The transaction represented a net initial yield of 4.1% on Italie Deux, the company said.

The total sales price reflects an 8.5% discount to December 2018 book value and is marginally below the end-June 2019 book value.

Hammerson’s share price was unchanged at R56.86 on Thursday morning, having fallen 6.51% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

