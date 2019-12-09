Companies / Property Key shareholders agree in principle about Delta and Rebosis merger Two black-owned real estate companies will create a business with R29bn in assets BL PREMIUM

Delta Property Fund and Rebosis Property Fund, the two black-owned real estate companies which announced in August that they intend to merge to create a company with R29bn of assets, say their marriage has been agreed in principle by key shareholders.

Only a handful of black-owned and managed property funds trade on the JSE, including Rebosis, Delta and Dipula Income Fund.