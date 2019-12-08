Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate adds 44 properties to US portfolio

SA property group Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate (SARE) is making its second investment in the world’s largest commercial property market, the US.

After the success of its initial R1.15bn investment into the extended-stay hotel sector, made in 2018, SARE will expand its portfolio by adding 44 additional properties in the country. This will take its total portfolio to 61 properties, with a total value of R4.53bn.

The total value of the properties to be purchased will be about R3.36bn. The group said the acquisition programme had commenced and would be completed in June 2020.

Most of these new properties are located in the “Smile States”, in particular Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida.

SARE and its investors, together with its US partner ServiceStar Capital Management, would provide the equity for the transaction.

SA commercial property investors have traditionally not been active in the US, but in the past three years some groups have started to make moves. Initial success achieved by listed real estate investment trust Emira Property Fund has inspired other unlisted entities.

SA companies had avoided the country in the past because of factors such as time-zone differences, having insufficient capital to make significant investments in a market worth more than a trillion US dollars, and a lack of market knowledge.