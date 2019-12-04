Accelerate warns payouts will be under pressure as disposals continue
Accelerate Property Fund says distribution per share could fall up to 15% in its year to end-March 2020, as it disposes of assets
04 December 2019 - 13:27
Accelerate Property Fund, the co-owner of Fourways Mall, said on Wednesday that growth in payouts will remain under pressure in the coming months as it grapples with rental reductions and sells off additional properties.
Its interim dividend fell 41% in the period to end-September 2019.
