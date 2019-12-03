Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Vukile grew its interim dividend

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

03 December 2019 - 10:21 Business Day TV
Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Vukile Property Fund’s diversification strategy has paid off. The group reported a 3.5% rise in its interim dividend to 80.84c per share, boosted by a strong performance from its Spanish portfolio and a solid performance from its SA shopping centres.

Looking ahead, the group expects distribution growth of up to 5% in the coming year.

CEO Laurence Rapp joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s future strategy.

Or listen to the full audio:

