WATCH: How Vukile grew its interim dividend
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
03 December 2019 - 10:21
Vukile Property Fund’s diversification strategy has paid off. The group reported a 3.5% rise in its interim dividend to 80.84c per share, boosted by a strong performance from its Spanish portfolio and a solid performance from its SA shopping centres.
Looking ahead, the group expects distribution growth of up to 5% in the coming year.
CEO Laurence Rapp joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s future strategy.
