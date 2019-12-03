Companies / Property Shareholder group calls for Safari directors to take a hike Director criticised for overseeing share price collapse and for poor governance BL PREMIUM

A group of shareholders has called for the resignation of most of the directors of shopping centre owner Safari Investments, saying they have refused for four months to tackle the 45% share price slide at the company as well as allegedly poor governance around related-party deals.

Safari owns shopping centres that serve lower-income consumers mostly in and around Tshwane.