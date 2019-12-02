Vukile Property Fund welcomes slowdown in mall construction

Vukile Property Fund, which recently disposed of its non-retail assets as it focuses on shopping centres, said on Monday it is encouraged by a slowdown in new mall developments in SA, which should help the performance of existing assets.

The company expects distribution growth of up to 5% for its year to end-March, with its SA portfolio continuing to show it defensive qualities.

Vukile has invested in shopping centres that serve people in the middle to lower living standards measures (LSMs), which are seen as more defensive than larger, super-regional shopping centres.

In SA, the company experienced like-for-like growth in net income of 6.1% in its six months to end-September, with the company reporting 82% retail tenant retention.

The group recently sold non-retail assets to one of the country’s first black women-owned and managed real estate companies, Mbako, for R700m. It also continues to invest in Spain, which now generates almost half of its revenue.

Group total assets were at R37.6bn at the end of its six months to end-September, from R35.1bn previously.

The company raised its interim dividend 3.5% to 80.83c per share.

"With the strong benefits of geographic and macro-economic diversification becoming increasingly evident, and the ongoing focus on driving operational performance, Vukile reaffirms the guidance for growth in dividends of between 3% to 5% for the full year,” said CEO Laurence Rapp.

With Alistair Anderson

