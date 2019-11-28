Companies / Property

Capital & Regional shareholders accept Growthpoint’s offer

28 November 2019 - 11:03 karl gernetzky
A rooftop view over London on a foggy day from St Paul's cathedral in the UK. Picture: 123RF/MELINDA NAGY
A rooftop view over London on a foggy day from St Paul's cathedral in the UK. Picture: 123RF/MELINDA NAGY

A sufficient number of the shareholders of UK mall owner Capital & Regional indicated they would accept the sale of a controlling stake to SA’s real estate firm Growthpoint Properties, the company said on Thursday.

Growthpoint had received valid acceptances from about 46.9% of Capital & Regional shareholders on Wednesday afternoon, meeting the acceptance threshold of 30.2%.

Shareholders of the UK mall owner voted 97.41% in favour of the proposed deal on Tuesday, in which Growthpoint will take just more than a 51% stake in the company.

Under the deal, Growthpoint will pay 33p (about R6.28) per share to acquire about 30.2% of Capital & Regional. It is a 100% premium to the latter company’s share price on September 10, the day before the proposal was announced.

Growthpoint will also subscribe to acquire 311-million new Capital & Regional shares at 25p per share.

Capital & Regional’s share price was up 1.06% to R46.79 on Thursday morning, while Growthpoint was flat at R22.80.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Growthpoint gets green light for debut in UK convenience centres

Capital & Regional shareholders give overwhelming approval for takeover
Companies
1 day ago

SA retail market disruption ahead after exclusive leases ruled out

The Competition Commission has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end
Companies
2 days ago

Growthpoint’s bid to buy into UK mall owner

Investors are starting to cash in on British property bargains, with Growthpoint leading the way
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Growthpoint gets green light for debut in UK convenience centres

Companies / Property

Hammered property stocks poised for a rebound

Companies / Property

Growthpoint bets on UK property market recovery

Companies / Property

Property funds: safe as houses?

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.