Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle says it expects higher growth in distribution

That is due to an extended process of disposing of its Romanian office portfolio

20 November 2019 - 10:54 karl gernetzky
Nepi Rockcastle's Plaza Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nepi Rockcastle's Plaza Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nepi Rockcastle, the most valuable landlord on the JSE, said on Wednesday an extended process of disposing of its Romanian office portfolio should bump up its distribution growth to 6.5% for the year to end-December.

The property company, which focuses on central and Eastern Europe and has a market value of R76.4bn, had previously forecast 6% growth in distribution per share.

The company announced in July it would dispose of its Romanian office interests to intensify its focus on retail. The four buildings to be sold had a book value of €309.2m (R5bn) as of the end of December 2018.

Nepi said on Wednesday that the disposal was under way, and the exclusivity granted to AFI Europe had been extended until mid-December.

Net operating income had risen 19.2% for its nine months to end-September, with like-for-like net operating income growth of 6.3%.

Turnover per square metre rose 7.2% on a like-for-like basis, excluding hypermarkets, the company said.

Nepi's share price was up 0.43% to R127.47 in morning trade on Wednesday, having risen 12.81% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Nepi Rockcastle seeks €500m through bond issuance

The company says it the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including property acquisitions and working capital requirements
Companies
1 month ago

Listed property: dude, where’s my dividend?

Property fans should expect little, if any, growth in dividend payouts next year, but cheap share prices are still a draw
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Eastern Europe rising

The JSE’s battered real estate sector appears dirt cheap but property punters need to tread with caution, writes Joan Muller
Companies
2 months ago

Nepi Rockcastle ‘on track’ to meet full-year dividend guidance

Acquisitions and developments help property company lift  distributable earnings in the first half to end-June
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nepi says a suitor is considering four office blocks worth R4.8bn

Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle says quarterly earnings increased 21%

Companies / Property

Fund managers urge speedy completion of Resilient probe to restore confidence

Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle cleared of false reporting by FSCA

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.