Nepi Rockcastle says it expects higher growth in distribution

Nepi Rockcastle, the most valuable landlord on the JSE, said on Wednesday an extended process of disposing of its Romanian office portfolio should bump up its distribution growth to 6.5% for the year to end-December.

The property company, which focuses on central and Eastern Europe and has a market value of R76.4bn, had previously forecast 6% growth in distribution per share.

The company announced in July it would dispose of its Romanian office interests to intensify its focus on retail. The four buildings to be sold had a book value of €309.2m (R5bn) as of the end of December 2018.

Nepi said on Wednesday that the disposal was under way, and the exclusivity granted to AFI Europe had been extended until mid-December.

Net operating income had risen 19.2% for its nine months to end-September, with like-for-like net operating income growth of 6.3%.

Turnover per square metre rose 7.2% on a like-for-like basis, excluding hypermarkets, the company said.

Nepi's share price was up 0.43% to R127.47 in morning trade on Wednesday, having risen 12.81% in the year to date.

