Companies / Property

Tradehold’s defensive stance to continue as SA’s outlook darkens

14 November 2019 - 08:13 karl gernetzky
Christo Wiese. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Christo Wiese. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Christo Wiese-backed Tradehold, a property play that has about half its assets in SA, said on Thursday it will continue to preserve cash and reduce debt due to a deterioration in the outlook for the local economy.

The inability of SA’s government to tackle the constraints to SA’s growth, underscored by the recent medium-term budget policy statement, means the company will seek to sell off noncore assets to bolster its balance sheet, the group said on Thursday.

Revenue in its six months to end-August fell 1.8% to £47.7m (R248m), though this was largely due to its UK operations, where Brexit uncertainty persists and the retail sector remains subdued. The loss attributable to shareholders was £400,000, from a profit of £5.7m previously.

Tradehold’s net assets at the reporting date were split across the UK in sterling at 42.7%, US dollar assets in Africa of 8%, and the balance in rands of 49.3%.

Tradehold has a 74.3% stake in Collins Group, an SA company comprising mainly of commercial and industrial buildings, which has a portfolio of £466.7m.

In the UK, it owns 100% of the Moorgarth Property Group, which owns shopping malls.

Moorgarth’s share of the group net loss amounted to £7.1m, against a net profit of £145,000 in 2018. The value of its portfolio reduced to £244.6m from £256.7m if its interest in joint ventures is included. This was mainly due to fair-value losses of £14.6m on investment properties.

Tradehold said on Thursday until there are clear indications of an improvement in the SA and UK economies, it will continue to reduce debt by selling off noncore assets and will consider opportunities that may arise.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Deep value in Wiese’s Tradehold

There may be plenty of upside to be had if the plan to separately list its SA industrial portfolio pans out
Money & Investing
5 months ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Why Christo Wiese’s Shoprite share transaction is cause for concern

Coronation portfolio manager Neville Chester explains what is objectionable about the deferred share repurchase
Opinion
6 months ago

Tradehold: A leaner, cleaner look

Former rand hedge stock Tradehold has reinvented itself as a major player in SA’s lucrative logistics sector
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tradehold says Eskom is ‘the albatross around SA’s neck’

Companies / Property

Fund boss warns on 'Christo Wiese contagion'

Business

Shareholders suffer after Tradehold splits into two and stock price swings

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.