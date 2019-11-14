Companies / Property Q&A: Shawn Theunissen, CEO of Property Point Sharp focus on unlocking opportunities for small and medium enterprises in SA’s property sector BL PREMIUM

Shawn Theunissen leads SA’s largest real estate company, Growthpoint Properties’ Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme, Property Point. The initiative is dedicated to unlocking opportunities for small and medium enterprises operating in SA’s property sector.

Industries related to commercial property are major contributors to the economy. They have the potential to be more inclusive especially at a supply-chain level. Theunissen says the CSI initiative has achieved an impressive number of successes in about 10 years. He sat down with Business Day to discuss Property Point, which has 17 employees in total.