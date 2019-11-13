Indluplace warns 2020 dividend will fall as rising municipal charges bite

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, said on Wednesday it expects its distribution per share for its year to end-September 2020 to fall as much as 9%, as it continues to battle with subdued rental escalations and rising municipal costs.

The group trimmed its dividend 20% to 78.25c for its year to end-September 2019, reporting an 8% rise in operating costs to R273.5m as municipal costs continued to rise above inflation.

The company, which has a portfolio worth R4.18bn, expects its dividend per share for the 2020 year to fall by between 6% and 9%, though it noted the market remains difficult to predict.

During the period it doubled its management team to eight, which is expected to lead to a rise in administrative costs, while vacancies are expected to remain flat and rental escalations subdued.

The company is also expecting council charges to increase “substantially” above inflation.

It disposed of nine non-core buildings during the period, saying this would continue.

“We continue to work towards minimising our exposure to head lease tenants within the portfolio and the disposal of smaller assets is progressing well,” Indluplace said.

“We are confident that our rental offering represents good value for money and that we will be able to hold our own in attracting quality tenants despite a very competitive market.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za