Companies / Property

Indluplace warns 2020 dividend will fall as rising municipal charges bite

13 November 2019 - 09:15 karl gernetzky
Like many property groups, residential-focused Indluplace is concerned about SA's weak economy. Picture: SUPPLIED
Like many property groups, residential-focused Indluplace is concerned about SA's weak economy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, said on Wednesday it expects its distribution per share for its year to end-September 2020 to fall as much as 9%, as it continues to battle with subdued rental escalations and rising municipal costs.

The group trimmed its dividend 20% to 78.25c for its year to end-September 2019, reporting an 8% rise in operating costs to R273.5m as municipal costs continued to rise above inflation.

The company, which has a portfolio worth R4.18bn, expects its dividend per share for the 2020 year to fall by between 6% and 9%, though it noted the market remains difficult to predict.

During the period it doubled its management team to eight, which is expected to lead to a rise in administrative costs, while vacancies are expected to remain flat and rental escalations subdued.

The company is also expecting council charges to increase “substantially” above inflation.

It disposed of nine non-core buildings during the period, saying this would continue.

“We continue to work towards minimising our exposure to head lease tenants within the portfolio and the disposal of smaller assets is progressing well,” Indluplace said.

“We are confident that our rental offering represents good value for money and that we will be able to hold our own in attracting quality tenants despite a very competitive market.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Indluplace warns 2019 dividends will fall 20%

The real-estate investment trust says conditions foreseen in October 2018 have ‘turned out to be considerably worse than anticipated’
Companies
6 months ago

Indluplace warns its dividend will dive

Tenants, and sub-tenants of head leases, are battling to cope with rental increases due to the ‘tough consumer environment’
Companies
6 months ago

Indluplace concerned results will not improve in short term

Indluplace releases disappointing results for the year to September, reporting flat dividend growth
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Why property investors need to bide time

Companies / Property

Indluplace warns its dividend will dive

Companies / Property

WATCH: Acquisitions boost Indluplace’s FY revenue

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.