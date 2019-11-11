Rebosis withholds dividend as portfolio value drops

Companies / Property

Rebosis Property Fund, the share price of which has lost almost 90% of its value in 2019, withheld its distribution for its year to end-August as it battles to grow rentals and cut debt levels.

After an independent evaluation, the value of its portfolio fell 8.7% to R16.5bn, with distributable income falling 71% to R226m as it suffered a number of writedowns.

Earlier in 2019, the group, headed by Mthatha-born businessperson Sisa Ngebulana, had to write off its investment in UK mall owner New Frontier Properties, losing R2.4bn, after the subsidiary’s underlying assets were devalued.

During the period, its loan-to-value (LTV) rose to 60.9% from 51.6%, due to the impairment of New Frontier as well as the valuation adjustments.

Most fund managers want property counters to have LTVs of 30%-35%.

The group has withheld its dividend to deleverage the fund, saying on Monday it was also intending to continue its disposal to shore up its balance sheet.

Rebosis is also in talks with Delta Property Fund about a possible merger that would help both companies improve their liquidity and win back institutional investor support.

The group’s SA retail portfolio consists of six shopping malls, including Hemingways in East London, while it also has 36 office assets.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

