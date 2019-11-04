Apply for Cyprus citizenship and enjoy the benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle

The towers

Rising above the marina are two iconic twisting towers with 205 sea-facing apartments. More than 100m tall, the towers stand out in splendour like beacons welcoming seafarers. Their twisting forms are inspired by the female figure and draped robes of caryatids and sculptures found at archaeological sites throughout Cyprus.

Their facades are articulated with a filigree of warm-toned vertical sunshades suggestive of the woodcraft and detail of shipbuilding. Both towers have T-shaped plans that twist about 1.6° per floor, rotating west to east as they ascend to take full advantage of the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean, the marina and some of the most spectacular beaches in the world.

Villas

Thirty-five luxury villas are located along privately maintained and secured roads on the West beach, the marina island and the peninsula. The villas' architecture is a contemporary expression of new and old, combining locally quarried stone around the base with sleek plaster volumes cantilevered above. Large expanses of glass are optimally placed to promote the breathtaking views around the villas. European facade panels are used to introduce warm but modern contrasting colours.

All villas are designed with a modern, open-plan concept, with primary spaces orientated towards the sea. They are fully detached and comprise four levels — lower level, ground level, first floor and roof garden. Oversized 2.8m-tall glass doors slide away into the walls, extending the ground-level main living spaces onto the veranda and pool deck.

Each plot includes a private plunge pool with an infinity edge.