Apply for Cyprus citizenship and enjoy the benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle
Ayia Napa Marina is an outstanding opportunity to invest in a luxury waterfront property
Rising out of the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, Ayia Napa Marina, a lifestyle resort in Cyprus, blends its strategic location with striking architecture to capture the true essence of stylish beachfront living.
Surrounded by a wealth of natural beauty, cultural heritage and welcoming hospitality for which the island country is renowned, the resort combines outstanding investment opportunities with superb views and world-class yachting facilities.
This exclusive, integrated development offers luxurious residences with complete privacy and round-the-clock security, a variety of retail boutiques, fine-dining options on the waterfront, and recreational and nightlife experiences. Residents can enjoy the benefits of modern living in a unique location with crystal-clear seas and beaches.
The towers
Rising above the marina are two iconic twisting towers with 205 sea-facing apartments. More than 100m tall, the towers stand out in splendour like beacons welcoming seafarers. Their twisting forms are inspired by the female figure and draped robes of caryatids and sculptures found at archaeological sites throughout Cyprus.
Their facades are articulated with a filigree of warm-toned vertical sunshades suggestive of the woodcraft and detail of shipbuilding. Both towers have T-shaped plans that twist about 1.6° per floor, rotating west to east as they ascend to take full advantage of the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean, the marina and some of the most spectacular beaches in the world.
Villas
Thirty-five luxury villas are located along privately maintained and secured roads on the West beach, the marina island and the peninsula. The villas' architecture is a contemporary expression of new and old, combining locally quarried stone around the base with sleek plaster volumes cantilevered above. Large expanses of glass are optimally placed to promote the breathtaking views around the villas. European facade panels are used to introduce warm but modern contrasting colours.
All villas are designed with a modern, open-plan concept, with primary spaces orientated towards the sea. They are fully detached and comprise four levels — lower level, ground level, first floor and roof garden. Oversized 2.8m-tall glass doors slide away into the walls, extending the ground-level main living spaces onto the veranda and pool deck.
Each plot includes a private plunge pool with an infinity edge.
The marina
The marina hosts about 600 yachts in wet and dry storage. Wet slips can accommodate yachts up to 65m in length, while a dry-stack storage facility is available for boats up to 10m in length. For the dry-stack facility, a premium valet service is provided with complete provisioning and pre-launching of boats offering a hassle-free experience.
The unique aspect of the marina is the finger-style berthing for yachts of 30m or less while floating docks guarantee comfortable access in all conditions. The marina basin has depths of up to 6.5m to accommodate the deep drafts of sailing boats and superyachts.
The specially engineered wave absorbing breakwater minimises harbour chop and storm-wave agitation, assuring safe and comfortable berthage at all times.
Berthing services include:
- continuous supply of electricity and fresh water;
- fuel supply;
- Wi-Fi/fibre for all superyachts;
- 24-hour berthage assistance;
- fire safety;
- 24/7 security;
- laundry services; and
- comfort stations.
The Cyprus Investment Programme
The Cyprus Investment Programme is one of the most attractive immigration programmes in the world. Ayia Napa Marina represents an outstanding opportunity to invest in a highly desirable, luxury waterfront property in a safe island nation that enjoys a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa.
Cyprus citizenship
A minimum investment of €200,000 (R3.3m) plus a donation of €150,000 (R2.5m) to the Cyprus Land Development Corporation and to the Research Promotion Foundation makes you eligible for the programme, which is one of the simplest and most efficient means of acquiring Cyprus citizenship. The country is a full member of the EU and the Eurozone.
The Cyprus Investment Programme presents you and your entire family with the opportunity to obtain Cypriot nationality status in about six months, giving all of you the full rights of an EU citizen, including the ability to live, work and study in all 28 EU countries.
Ayia Napa Marina facts and figures
- Biggest beachfront development in Cyprus.
- Panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Marina.
- Hassle-free purchase.
- Property management.
- Luxury specifications and finishes.
- Fully furnished beachfront residences.
- 205 apartments.
- 35 beach and marina villas.
- 12% of the villas fan out around a beautiful crescent-shaped man-made beach of fine-grained sand.
- The project will have six restaurants, two cafeterias, two beach clubs, 20 retail shops, an event centre, gym and spa, a lounge bar and a yacht club.
- Rental programme available.
- The south breakwater is 1km long.
- The area of the island is 3,700m².
- Ayia Napa Marina’s buyers comprise about 20 different nationalities.
- Each of 6,732 tetrapods being used weigh 25 tonnes.
