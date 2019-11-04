Cautious Redefine cuts dividends

Redefine Properties is holding on to R200m or nearly 4% of what would have normally been returned to shareholders for its latest financial year, as it negotiates an economy shedding jobs and suffering from a lack of investment and consumer spending.
CEO Andrew Konig said the company had to be conservative until meaningful changes happened to the country’s economy.
