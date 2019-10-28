Companies / Property

Rebosis withholds final dividend to prepare for possible Delta merger

In deciding not to declare a final dividend, Rebosis considered gearing levels, pressure on valuations and the current engagement on the merger

Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Rebosis Property Fund said on Monday it would not pay a dividend in its year to end-August, citing poor SA economic conditions and a need to have a healthy balance sheet in the light of a possible merger with Delta Property Fund.

Rebosis, headed by Sisa Ngebulana, had also not paid an interim dividend in its six months to end-February, although that was motivated by it R2bn loss for the period as it wrote down the value of its investment in UK landlord New Frontier Properties.

The company said on Monday it was encouraged by the progress being made in formulating workable terms with a merger with Delta, and was “confident that the merger is still possible”.

In deciding not to declare a final dividend, the group had considered gearing levels, pressure on valuations given the current economic cycle affecting the property sector, and current engagement on the merger that will give rise to the optimum capital structure of the merged entity, Rebosis said.

The share prices of Delta and Rebosis have been battered in 2019, losing 77% and 85% in the year to date respectively.

The parties said in August they were in talks to merge, the benefits of which would include a reduction in capital costs through credit-profile enhancement, while the scale of the new entity would also allow for a restructuring of the parties' balance sheets.

At 12.20am on Monday, Rebosis's share price was up 25% to 40c, while Delta Property Fund had lost 1.9% to R1.03.

