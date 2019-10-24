Companies / Property RDI Reit struggles through 2019 UK landlord prepares itself for a hard Brexit BL PREMIUM

RDI Reit, the JSE-listed UK focused property fund, has urged its investors to be patient after it spent the last year exiting the UK retail industry and other weaker assets.

RDI CEO Mike Watters said his team had spent the year repositioning the company’s balance sheet so that it was prepared for a post-Brexit Britain. This included selling German assets to decrease its debt levels.