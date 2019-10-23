Companies / Property Emira Property Fund is bullish on the US The property fund wants the US assets to account for 15% of its investments by 2022 BL PREMIUM

Emira Property Fund is selling down its stake in Growthpoint Australia and turning its focus to the world’s largest real estate market, the US, where it plans to entrench its position.

CEO Geoff Jennett said his team felt that its investment in Growthpoint Properties’ Australian arm is fully priced and that the US is offering better returns as its economy continues to grow strongly, thanks to healthy consumer spending and a low unemployment rate.