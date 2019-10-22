Companies / Property

WATCH: Balwin Properties delivers 19% rise in revenue

Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes spoke to Business Day TV about the company's interim financial performance

22 October 2019 - 11:48 Business Day TV
Balwin Properties has reported a 19% jump in interim revenue, while headline earnings per share ticked up 5%. 

The group has, however, had to adapt its sales offering to include more one- and two-bedroom apartments and increase advertising in order to withstand the tough economic climate.

The group’s CEO, Steve Brookes, sat down with Business Day TV to discuss the numbers in greater detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

