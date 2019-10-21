Companies / Property

Balwin's marketing costs take bite out of profit margins

The group says demand for lifestyle apartments remains strong, but it will discontinue its elite developments amid depressed economic conditions

21 October 2019
The plan for Balwin’s The Blyde in Riverwalk Estate development. Picture: SUPPLIED
The plan for Balwin's The Blyde in Riverwalk Estate development. Picture: SUPPLIED

Balwin Properties, SA’s largest developer of sectional title apartments, said on Monday increased marketing costs and economic pressure on consumers took a bite out of its profit margin in the six months to end-August.

The group’s gross profit margin fell to 25% during the period from 27% previously, with the company saying it had increased its marketing campaigns in response to a tepid domestic economy. It had also seen reduced profitability at its elite developments, which are built to higher specifications.

Balwin, which focuses on one and two bedroom apartments for SA's urbanising middle class has two elite model developments, The Polo Fields (Waterfall) and Paardevlei LifestyleEstate (Somerset West). It has, however, opted to discontinue further elite developments, in the light of the economic climate.

The group said on Monday it saw continued strong demand for one and two-bedroom apartments, and had introduced more affordable apartments to satisfy changing market demand.

Balwin sold and handed over 1,309 apartments during the reporting period, representing a 24% increase from the prior period.

The rate of sales across the developments was in line with the group’s expectations, it said.

Strong sales continue to be recorded at The Blyde (TshwaneEast), Ballito Hills (Ballito) and Kikuyu (Waterfall), with sales rates exceeding the development average of about 25 apartments per month.

Group revenue rose 19% to R1.4bn and headline earnings per share 5% to 40c. The group declared an interim dividend of 11.7c, having opted to not declare one in the prior comparative period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

