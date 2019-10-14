Companies / Property Lighthouse Capital in talks to acquire Iberian retail centre Property group has shifted from owning stakes in infrastructure funds to owning real estate directly BL PREMIUM

Lighthouse Capital, which was previously part of the Resilient stable of companies, is in advanced talks to acquire a shopping centre in the Iberian region, as it expands deeper into Western Europe.

It follows the likes of JSE-listed Vukile Property Fund, which first invested in Spain in 2017 and now has exposure to €1bn (R16bn) worth of real estate there.