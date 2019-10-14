Embattled Orion Real Estate receives buyout offer

Orion Real Estate, whose shares have been suspended from the JSE since November 2018, said on Monday it had received a buyout offer representing a 96.5% discount to the last trading price of its share.

An independent board believed the 2c per share offer was unfair and unreasonable, the company said in a statement, but had recommended that shareholders accept the offer from Gmeiner Investment Holdings in light of the company’s difficulties.

The company failed to present audited financial statements within the required three-month window and was suspended by the JSE at the beginning of November 2018. This came amid a fee dispute with its auditors RSM.

Later that month, the JSE issued notice that the real estate investment trust (Reit) status of the company was under review, with this subsequently being withdrawn in February 2019.

The JSE listings requirements preclude the reissue of Reit status by the JSE for a period of two years, the company said, with the status withdrawn despite its undertakings to address the JSE’s shareholder spread requirements.

The loss of this Reit status means that the company would be liable for capital gains tax on any future property disposals, making the listing of the company on the JSE untenable, it said.

A shareholder meeting for voting on the scheme is scheduled for November 13.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za