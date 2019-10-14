Companies / Property

Embattled Orion Real Estate receives buyout offer

The 2c per share offer represents a 96.5% discount to the company’s share price when it was suspended in November 2018

14 October 2019 - 13:51 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Orion Real Estate, whose shares have been suspended from the JSE since November 2018, said on Monday it had received a buyout offer representing a 96.5% discount to the last trading price of its share.

An independent board believed the 2c per share offer was unfair and unreasonable, the company said in a statement, but had recommended that shareholders accept the offer from Gmeiner Investment Holdings in light of the company’s difficulties.

The company failed to present audited financial statements within the required three-month window and was suspended by the JSE at the beginning of November 2018. This came amid a fee dispute with its auditors RSM.

Later that month, the JSE issued notice that the real estate investment trust (Reit) status of the company was under review, with this subsequently being withdrawn in February 2019.

The JSE listings requirements preclude the reissue of Reit status by the JSE for a period of two years, the company said, with the status withdrawn despite its undertakings to address the JSE’s shareholder spread requirements.

The loss of this Reit status means that the company would be liable for capital gains tax on any future property disposals, making the listing of the company on the JSE untenable, it said.

A shareholder meeting for voting on the scheme is scheduled for November 13.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Property group Orion’s earnings plummet nearly 48%

Trading conditions remained difficult in the reporting period but the company’s future prospects have improved, says management
Companies
2 years ago

HOT PROPERTY: R46m for a home on one of SA’s most exclusive streets

Set on Beachy Head Drive, this elegant home boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views, six en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with separate ...
News & Fox
4 days ago

SA Corporate’s grand plans

Property veteran Rory Mackey has been given another shot at righting the listing ship that is SA Corporate. It’s a tall order
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JSE suspends Choppies and Orion Real Estate for late results

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Property group Orion’s earnings plummet nearly 48%

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.