Equites upbeat about prospects as retailers pursue e-commerce

Equites Property Fund, the only JSE-listed property counter to specialise in logistics, said on Thursday robust demand for modern logistics facilities from retailers from should help it provide distribution growth of about 10% in its year to end February

Distribution per share rose 9.3% to 74.43c in the group’s six months to end-August, amid strong like-for-like rental growth as well as healthy margins from new developments. Equites owns logistics properties in the UK and SA, managing 31.1% growth in distributable earnings during the period.

Demand for modern logistics facilities and rising land prices are supporting rental prices, the company said, adding it also continued to benefit from the technical capabilities of its staff.

Equites believes that it offers shareholders exposure to an asset class that will perform well over time and continues to invest substantially in development and acquisitions. It said on Thursday it should achieve distribution growth towards the upper end of its 8%-10% guidance.

The company completed four developments during the period, adding R718m to its portfolio. It started four new developments in its second half, which will add R558m of capital value. “Typically, the fair value of completed developments is 15%-18% higher than their cost,” the company said.

The group’s net asset value per share rose 6% to R17.37 during the period, with the value of the company’s portfolio rising 33.7% to R3.4bn.

Equites has outperformed the JSE property index in 2019, adding 9.97% in the course of the year, compared with a 5.21% fall for the index.

