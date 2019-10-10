Companies / Property ON THE SPOT Equites gears up for a stretch of growth Property fund manager has built his company’s portfolio in SA and the UK at a rapid rate BL PREMIUM

Andrea Taverna-Turisan listed Equites Property Fund five years ago with a portfolio of 17 Western Cape-based industrial and office properties valued at R1.2bn.

Since then his team has grown the company’s portfolio to be worth R13.5bn, with a third of it located in the UK and two thirds in SA.