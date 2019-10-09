Companies / Property

Newpark maintains full-year distribution target as it focuses on finding tenants

Revenue fell 9% in the six months to end-August, but the company has maintained its full-year distribution growth target

09 October 2019 - 14:02 karl gernetzky
The JSE head office in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The JSE head office in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Property group Newpark, whose portfolio includes the JSE’s head office, said on Wednesday that its focus on finding tenants for its mixed-used property 24 Central in Sandton is likely to pay off in its second-half.

The company cited economic pressures on tenants as its interim distributable earnings fell 2.5% to 24.32c to end-August, but it has maintained its growth target of 6% to 8% for its year to end-February 2020.

SA’s weak economy has prompted a number of JSE-listed property companies to revise their distribution targets, amid rental reversions and rising vacancy rates.

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has expressed concern over rising vacancies in Sandton, in particular, reporting in September that the suburb’s vacancies stood at 17.1% in the third quarter of 2019. This compared to a vacancy rate of 7.6% in Rosebank, and 11% nationally.

Newpark said revenue fell 9% to R61m to end-August, largely due to vacancies at its mixed-use property in Sandton, which is next to the JSE’s office. Vacancies had, however, reduced towards the end of its period under revenue, falling to 11.9% from 17.4% in the prior comparative period.

“The board remains mindful of the current pressures experienced by tenants in the mixed-use building [24 Central], manifesting in higher than desired vacancies in the short term,” it said.

Besides the vacancies at 24 Central, the tenant profile remains largely the same and no acquisitions or disposals were made during this period, Newpark said.

The company also owns a property in Linbro Business Park and another in Crown Mines, with a total portfolio of R1.4bn.

Newpark’s little-traded share was unchanged at R5 on Wednesday afternoon, having fallen 16.67% so far in 2019. In the year to date, the JSE’s property index has fallen 4.72%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Africa’s tallest building to open in Sandton next month

The 234m-high Leonardo, walking distance from the JSE, will house 254 apartments, office space, shops and restaurants
Companies
2 weeks ago

ALISTAIR ANDERSON: Growthpoint set for a breather after big Rosebank project

Growthpoint's Paul Kollenberg speaks to Business Day about how it can change the skyline the northern Johannesburg suburb
Opinion
3 months ago

Economic miracle needed to save office sector

Stubborn vacancy factor has persisted for nearly a decade, but nearly 105, 000m2 of offices will hit the market in the next two years
Companies
9 months ago

Newpark Reit disappoints as weak economy bites

Owner of the JSE's Sandton head office and three other buildings struggles with vacancies in a weak economy
Companies
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Newpark Reit disappoints as weak economy bites

Companies / Property

‘Natural step’ for Heriot to join AltX

Companies / Property

Q&A: Property developer Alfonso Botha returns to the inner city

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.