Tenant- focused Cresa enters SA rental market
US company wants to focus on getting more wins for commercial tenants when dealing with landlords
08 October 2019 - 19:35
American real estate group Cresa, which focuses on providing brokering services to tenants, has launched in SA as it looks to make its mark on a sector that has been dominated by companies serving both landlords and their clients.
Typically in SA, property companies such as Cushman & Wakefield and Broll provide a full range of services to landlords and tenants, often representing both sides in a deal, be it a lease or a facilities management contract. Cresa SA will focus solely on getting the best deals for occupiers of buildings.
