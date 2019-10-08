Companies / Property Tenant- focused Cresa enters SA rental market US company wants to focus on getting more wins for commercial tenants when dealing with landlords BL PREMIUM

American real estate group Cresa, which focuses on providing brokering services to tenants, has launched in SA as it looks to make its mark on a sector that has been dominated by companies serving both landlords and their clients.

Typically in SA, property companies such as Cushman & Wakefield and Broll provide a full range of services to landlords and tenants, often representing both sides in a deal, be it a lease or a facilities management contract. Cresa SA will focus solely on getting the best deals for occupiers of buildings.