Little appetite for investing in commercial property Only the listed real estate companies investing abroad have raised equity in bookbuilds in 2019

There is little appetite to invest in local commercial property, with all of the equity raises in the listed real estate sector having been done to fund offshore acquisitions so far in 2019.

The disappointing performance of the all property index, which includes all real estate companies listed in SA, is causing investors to lose confidence in the local asset class.