SA Corporate Real Estate CEO has turnaround plan
Veteran CEO Rory Mackey is staying on to put the listed property company back on track
02 October 2019 - 18:26
SA Corporate Real Estate CEO Rory Mackey has signed a one-year contract during which he plans to turn the company around after a number of failed tie-ups, board infighting and attempted takeovers.
Mackey said SA Corporate will exit the office sector, which has experienced high vacancies, and focus on improving its logistics and residential assets in the next months.
