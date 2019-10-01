Companies / Property Rebosis and Delta merger talks continue BL PREMIUM

The proposed merger of BEE property funds Delta and Rebosis will be delayed by at least a month while the two finalise a plan meant to help their respective businesses survive.

The companies, which have each seen their share prices lose about 90% of their value in 2019, announced on August 6 that they were in talks to combine forces and tackle a weak economic environment, poor vacancies and high debt levels, but they have not released any details on their proposed marriage yet.