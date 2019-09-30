Companies / Property

Katinka Heyns’ Hermanus property on the market for the first time in 35 years

Film maker's house is priced at R7.95m but has only 250m² in floor space, valuing it at R31 800/m²

30 September 2019 - 20:33 Alistair Anderson

SA film maker Katinka Heyns' beach house on the border of Vermont and Onrus in Hermanus is on the market for the first time in 35 years.

It is priced at R7.95m but has only 250m² in floor space, valuing it at R31,800/m².

Irma Herbst, the Seeff agent in charge of marketing the property, said a major drawcard was that it is a corner plot “with unobstructed sea views as far as the eye can see”.

“Expect to regularly see whales and dolphins frolicking practically on your front porch,” says  Herbst.

The property was bought 35 years ago by Heyns and her late husband, writer Chris Barnard. It served as the family’s holiday home and following the passing of her husband, she has decided to scale down.

“Though the location is prime, the property enjoys excellent privacy and is not exposed to any noise disturbance associated with holidaymakers,” said Herbst.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and three reception rooms as well as two garages. It is sitting on 1,076m² land and is close to the Jan Rabie Tidal Pool. A walkway stretches in front of the property for kilometres with access to the tidal pools, the Brekfis Bay beach and nature reserve. The Onrus beach and lagoon is also a short walk away.

“The historic home is filled with memorabilia and reflections of the wonderful life of Katinka Heyns and her late husband. The home has thick walls not seen in modern buildings. There is plenty of space and living areas along with four bedrooms. The indigenous garden is a birding paradise,” said Herbst.

Hermanus is regarded as one of the best land-based whale-watching destinations in the world and is a tourist hub for a variety of water-based activities as well as the growing Hemel en Aarde wine valley.

It is popular for holiday houses and many SA business owners and entrepreneurs own property there. 

“Hermanus is now regarded as one of the country’s prime coastal towns for capital value growth and luxury homes. This is well illustrated by the excellent capital value growth which topped the national averages during the recent property market upswing of the 2013-2017 period,” said Herbst.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

