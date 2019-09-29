Property fund tackles tree-destroying beetle by going after its food
Emira Property Fund says it is piloting Beetle Busters’s fungal remedy in a bid to stem shot-hole borer infestation
Emira Property Fund has found a way to deal with the pesky shot hole borer fungus, which is wreaking havoc on Johannesburg’s trees.
Trees located around some of the fund’s buildings are being destroyed by the beetle, which has resulted in Emira partnering with Beetle Busters, the first group to find a fungus killer.
