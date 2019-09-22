Companies / Property Hammered property stocks poised for a rebound Investor appetite is seemingly on the mend now that bad news is priced in BL PREMIUM

Property share prices, which came under increased pressure in 2019 from weaker-than-expected earnings, have recovered about 3.5% since September 11 when the SA Listed Property Index (Sapy) hit a seven-year low.

Analysts say there has been somewhat of a rebound in investor appetite for property stocks over the past week or so following the release of financial results for the June reporting period.