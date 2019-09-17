Companies / Property

Radisson RED to bring its hip hotel to Rosebank

The funky accommodation concept, the second of its kind in SA, aims to attract young professionals

17 September 2019 - 19:45 Alistair Anderson
An artist's impression of the Radisson RED hotel. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new Radisson RED hotel is set to open in 16 months in Rosebank, Johannesburg, a burgeoning node undergoing large-scale development.  

This will be the first of this brand of hotel in Gauteng and second in the country after the Radisson RED that opened in Cape Town in 2017.

The hotel will be located in Oxford Parks, a new mixed-use precinct comprising offices, apartments, retail and restaurants, which is being rolled out in Rosebank over the next eight to 10 years.

New offices have sprung up in the suburb over the past few years, including Rosebank Towers and Rosebank Link. The Mall of Rosebank has also been renovated, while the likes of Emira Property Fund and Grapnel Property Developments have been building residential offerings for young professionals and investors.

The Radisson RED, which will open in February 2021, will complete phase one of Oxford Parks, consisting of four commercial buildings, the Radisson RED hotel and ancillary retail on the ground floor of each of the commercial buildings.

Oxford Parks’s tenants include BPSA, Life Healthcare, Thebe Investment Corporation, ARUP, Metier, Credo Wealth and Sony.

The Radisson group’s senior vice-president for development in sub-Saharan Africa, Andrew McLachlan, said the hotel would attract young professionals living in the suburb as well as guests from nearby areas.

“We put together Radisson RED Cape Town thinking we would mainly attract millennial customers. Since it opened, about a third of its customer base has been millennials. The rest has been a mix of people. The idea is that it is a funky brand that attracts entrepreneurial business persons and people in tech businesses and so on. Radisson RED Rosebank will be located next to Sony’s office and will host regular live music and other events which guests and the public will be able to attend,” he said.   

The 222-room hotel will be developed by Intaprop and owned by Botswana-listed RDC Properties.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Features
Companies
Investing
