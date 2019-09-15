Property brokerage firm Galetti considers listing in future
The group says its tech platform is world class
15 September 2019 - 19:48
Property brokerage firm Galetti , which has created a data management system that captures information such as rental comparisons, is looking at listing on the stock exchange in the next few years, CEO John Jack says.
Since 2010 the company had spent a few years developing a property data management system called Rebase, which could help it make a case to equity investors to list.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.