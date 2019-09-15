Companies / Property Property brokerage firm Galetti considers listing in future The group says its tech platform is world class BL PREMIUM

Property brokerage firm Galetti , which has created a data management system that captures information such as rental comparisons, is looking at listing on the stock exchange in the next few years, CEO John Jack says.

Since 2010 the company had spent a few years developing a property data management system called Rebase, which could help it make a case to equity investors to list.