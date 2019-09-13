Companies / Property Q&A: Property developer Alfonso Botha returns to the inner city ‘This is the best time for capital appreciation of properties in the CBD’ BL PREMIUM

Property developer Alfonso Botha is returning to the inner city of Johannesburg as he looks to offer apartments for rent at rates which offer better value than those in newer business nodes such as Sandton, Rosebank and Waterfall.

Botha, who previously headed Urban Ocean, has redeveloped The Franklin, an apartment hotel building which straddles Newtown and the inner city.