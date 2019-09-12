News Leader
WATCH: What Growthpoint is eyeing in the UK
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
12 September 2019 - 09:28
Growthpoint, SA’s largest property company, reported a 5.3% rise in annual distributable income while distributions per share came in 4.6% stronger.
But the group said that growth could be marginal in the next year as domestic tenants become pickier. The company is also eyeing a stake in UK-focused Capital & Regional.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the group’s full-year results.