WATCH: What Growthpoint is eyeing in the UK

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

12 September 2019 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Growthpoint, SA’s largest property company, reported a 5.3% rise in annual distributable income while distributions per share came in 4.6% stronger.

But the group said that growth could be marginal in the next year as domestic tenants become pickier. The company is also eyeing a stake in UK-focused Capital & Regional.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse about the group’s full-year results.

