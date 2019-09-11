Naspers spinoff Prosus soars at opening

The share price of Africa’s largest company by market value, Naspers, fell almost a third on Wednesday morning as its new subsidiary Prosus jumped by a similar amount as it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange.

Prosus jumped 29% on the Euronext at its open, Bloomberg reported, while Naspers fell 31.57% to R2,401.99 as of 9.30am.

Prosus includes Naspers’s prized stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, and several businesses in industries such as online food delivery and advertising.

Naspers opted to list Prosus, in which it holds a 73% stake, to ease its dominance on the JSE, and hopes it will help to address the continued trading of its share price at a discount.

In a research note sent by Anchor Capital, senior analyst Mike Gresty said Naspers’s size on the JSE has increasingly become a binding constraint over the past two to three years, its discount to net asset value widening to 35%-45%.

Many local institutional investors have capped their Naspers holdings at 10%.

“Our main concern is that, once all of the initial rebalancing noise is out of the way, Naspers’s market cap will still be too big for the SA market, making local investors forced sellers whenever Naspers outperforms the broader market,” Gresty said.

“This is because local institutional investors will continue to be limited by the cap on maximum exposure they can hold in a single stock in their funds.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za