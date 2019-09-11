Companies / Property

Naspers spinoff Prosus soars at opening

The group has spun off its internet assets, including its stake in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, into a new Amsterdam-listed subsidiary

11 September 2019 - 09:59 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The share price of Africa’s largest company by market value, Naspers, fell almost a third on Wednesday morning as its new subsidiary Prosus jumped by a similar amount as it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange.

Prosus jumped 29% on the Euronext at its open, Bloomberg reported, while Naspers fell 31.57% to R2,401.99 as of 9.30am.

Prosus includes Naspers’s prized stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, and several businesses in industries such as online food delivery and advertising.

Naspers opted to list Prosus, in which it holds a 73% stake, to ease its dominance on the JSE, and hopes it will help to address the continued trading of its share price at a discount.

In a research note sent by Anchor Capital, senior analyst Mike Gresty said Naspers’s size on the JSE has increasingly become a binding constraint over the past two to three years, its discount to net asset value widening to 35%-45%.

Many local institutional investors have capped their Naspers holdings at 10%.

“Our main concern is that, once all of the initial rebalancing noise is out of the way, Naspers’s market cap will still be too big for the SA market, making local investors forced sellers whenever Naspers outperforms the broader market,” Gresty said.

“This is because local institutional investors will continue to be limited by the cap on maximum exposure they can hold in a single stock in their funds.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Naspers to list unit Prosus in Amsterdam on Wednesday

Naspers opted to list Prosus, in which it will keep a 73% stake, to ease its dominance on the JSE
Companies
18 hours ago

TJ STRYDOM: No jackets required as Naspers struts its stuff

Before the turn of the century, grey suits were in and superiors were called 'meneer'
Opinion
1 week ago

Naspers dolls up Prosus for European debut

A post-listing deal frenzy may be on the cards for Prosus as the Naspers spin-off readies for its European debut
Money & Investing
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Magellan and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Naspers shareholders approve Amsterdam listing

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers is poised for its next corporate transformation

Opinion

Behind Naspers’ listing snafu

Money & Investing

Naspers’s full-year revenue rises almost 30%

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.