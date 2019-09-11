Growthpoint bets on UK property market recovery
SA landlord is attracted by heavy discounts to net asset values in Britain amid Brexit uncertainties
11 September 2019 - 09:38
UPDATED 11 September 2019 - 19:45
After seeing peers burnt in the Brexit turmoil, SA’s largest real estate group Growthpoint Properties is taking a bet on a UK recovery.
The group has entered talks to buy Capital & Regional, a property company with retail exposure to convenience centres in smaller towns and cities including Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton and Maidstone.
