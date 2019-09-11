Companies / Property Growthpoint bets on UK property market recovery SA landlord is attracted by heavy discounts to net asset values in Britain amid Brexit uncertainties BL PREMIUM

After seeing peers burnt in the Brexit turmoil, SA’s largest real estate group Growthpoint Properties is taking a bet on a UK recovery.

The group has entered talks to buy Capital & Regional, a property company with retail exposure to convenience centres in smaller towns and cities including Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton and Maidstone.