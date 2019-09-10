Companies / Property

Attacq beats guidance with 81.5c dividend

Real estate investment trust ups its full-year dividend 10% for the year to end-June, boosted by revenue from Waterfall City

10 September 2019 - 08:56 karl genetzky
Waterfall City. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Attacq, whose share price hovers near a historic low, said on Tuesday distributable earnings per share grew by a better-than-expected 10.1% to 81.5c in the year to end-June.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) behind the development of Waterfall City had projected growth in a range of 7.5% and 9.5% for the period. It said on Tuesday it had received “pleasing growth” in revenue from seven newly-completed buildings at the development in Midrand, where a further nine buildings are under construction.

The group’s total assets fell 2.9% to R27bn, however, and net asset value per share declined 8.6% to R22.16 for the period, weighed down by an impairment of its African assets.

These had been written down by R370m amid a difficult trading environment, the company said in March.

As of Tuesday morning, Attacq’s share price had lost 22.51% so far in 2019 to R11.43, and reached a low of R10.72 earlier in September.

Total distributable earnings rose 17% to 94.4c per share to end-June, Attacq said on Tuesday, also lifted by dividends received by MAS Real Estate, of which it holds 22.8%.

The contribution from MAS rose 37.5% during the period, while its SA portfolio saw distributable earnings growth of 9.1%. 

The group said on Tuesday it was expecting dividend per share growth of 8% and 10% for the year to end-June 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

