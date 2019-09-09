News Leader
WATCH: Why EPP is optimistic about the Polish economy
Echo Polska Properties CEO Hadley Dean talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
09 September 2019 - 09:27
Polish retail property group Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has kept its interim distribution almost unchanged at close to six euro cents, even as net profit falls 56% to €34m.
However, the group said it is upbeat about the prospects of the Polish economy as its expansion drive continues.
Business Day TV caught up with EPP CEO Hadley Dean for more detail on the group’s interim results.
Or listen to the full audio: