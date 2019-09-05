MAS Real Estate beats distribution target

JSE-listed MAS Real Estate, whose asset base has tripled since 2016, said on Thursday that it had beaten its distribution target for the year to end-June.

The company, which is focused on retail assets in Central and Eastern Europe, declared distributable earnings per share of 9.01 euro cents for the year, a jump of 41.9% from the prior comparative period.

MAS, which was created in 2009 as an initiative of several large SA property investors keen on diversifying their holdings into overseas markets, had targeted distribution of 8.75 euro cents for the period, and opted to pay this amount.

The company has been rapidly expanding in Central and Eastern Europe, with acquisitions during the period including the Militari Shopping Centre in Bucharest, Romania, as well as the Flensburg Galerie Shopping Centre in Flensburg, Germany.

Investment property, including investment property held for sale, rose 52.4% to €964.7m over the period.

Net rental income grew 59.6% to €51.6m year-on-year, and net operating income 51.8% to €58.2m. Net asset value per share rose 2% to 137.6 euro cents.

MAS has said it wants to grow its distribution by 30% to about 11.37 euro cents per share by the year ending June 2020, but said on Thursday this targeted growth may not be linear.

The company’s share price rose 2.23% to R16.08 on Thursday afternoon, having fallen 24.15% so far in 2019. The JSE’s property index has fallen 4.59% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za