Fairvest beats inflation again with 8% distribution growth

Fairvest, which focuses on shopping centres in smaller towns and rural areas, has once again beaten inflation with its 8.1% growth in distribution for the six months to end-June.

On Thursday, the real-estate investment trust reported 8.7% growth in like-for-like net property income for the six-months to end-June, but warned that due to tough economic conditions, it was unlikely to meet its historic full-year target of distribution growth of between 8% and 10% in 2020.

The company, which has a portfolio of 42 properties worth R3.16bn, saw its net asset value per share rise 0.7% to 229.38c per share. Revenue increased 21.1% to R490m.

Headline earnings per share increased by 2.6% to 21.39c per share.

Fairvest's share price rose 3.83% to R1.90 on Thursday morning, paring its 2019 loss to 12.84%.

Fairvest warned four large long-term leases that expire during 2020, with the company saying that it expected the rental would be reduced upon renewal or re-letting. As a result, it was expecting distribution growth to fall to between 4% and 6%.

“Despite difficult economic conditions, the company remains confident that the nature of its portfolio, its low-risk tenant base and the company’s letting expertise will prove to be defensive in the face of economic headwinds, with growth in distributions per share approximating or exceeding current inflation,” the company said.

