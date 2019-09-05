Companies / Property

Fairvest beats inflation again with 8% distribution growth

However, the company is warning that its 2020 results could be hit by declining rental income

05 September 2019 - 11:46 karl gernetzky
A Fairvest retail property in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Fairvest retail property in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fairvest, which focuses on shopping centres in smaller towns and rural areas, has once again beaten inflation with its 8.1% growth in distribution for the six months to end-June.

On Thursday, the real-estate investment trust reported 8.7% growth in like-for-like net property income for the six-months to end-June, but warned that due to tough economic conditions, it was unlikely to meet its historic full-year target of distribution growth of between 8% and 10% in 2020.

The company, which has a portfolio of 42 properties worth R3.16bn, saw its net asset value per share rise 0.7% to 229.38c per share. Revenue increased 21.1% to R490m.

Headline earnings per share increased by 2.6% to 21.39c per share.

Fairvest's share price rose 3.83% to R1.90 on Thursday morning, paring its 2019 loss to 12.84%.

Fairvest warned four large long-term leases that expire during 2020, with the company saying that it expected the rental would be reduced upon renewal or re-letting. As a result, it was expecting distribution growth to fall to between 4% and 6%.

“Despite difficult economic conditions, the company remains confident that the nature of its portfolio, its low-risk tenant base and the company’s letting expertise will prove to be defensive in the face of economic headwinds, with growth in distributions per share approximating or exceeding current inflation,” the company said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Safari and Fairvest push ahead with merger plans

The property companies say a deal will ‘unlock enhanced efficiencies’ in the management of their property portfolios
Companies
2 months ago

Safari surges to 10-month high on buyout offer

Mall owner receives a R1.8bn bid from unlisted Community Property
Companies
1 month ago

Vukile eyes chance to dominate Spanish market

US private equity funds have to return capital and sell retail assets, providing mall owner with a gap to grow in European market
Companies
1 month ago

Vukile Property Fund: Spanish venture prove the sceptics wrong

Vukile has proved the sceptics wrong by unlocking huge additional value from its initial Spanish portfolio
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Safari withdraws Fairvest takeover offer

Companies / Property

Safari and Fairvest push ahead with merger plans

Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund: Spanish venture prove the sceptics wrong

Companies / Investors Monthly

Dipula play for SA Corporate Real Estate is likely to trump Emira offer

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.