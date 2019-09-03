SHARE PRICE
FSCA finds no evidence of manipulation at Fortress
03 September 2019 - 05:10
Fortress and Lighthouse Capital, two groups associated with the Resilient stable of companies, have finally been cleared of all wrongdoing by SA’s highest capital market regulator.
A combined R120bn was wiped off the value of the stable in 2018 after allegations that directors, management and other parties had manipulated share prices and profits.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.