Fortress lowers outlook for B-shares after R560m impairment

Fortress, a diversified property company cleared on Monday of charges of share price manipulation, has trimmed its outlook for its B-shares by about 5% after a hefty R560m impairment to a logistics facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

Forecast distribution for B shares in its 2020 financial year is now expected to range from 148c to 155.8c following the impairment the Clairwood Logistics Park, the company said in a results statement on Monday.

Dividends to its A shareholders increased by 4.6% to 148.35c a share for the six months to end-June, in line with inflation, while B-shareholders received 155.5c a share, down 13.4%, in line with guidance.

Fortress has a dual share structure offering different levels of risk, with its A shares offering structured distribution of either the lower of inflation or 5% per annum, while its B shareholders are entitled to residual distributable income after distribution to A shares.

The group’s net asset value per share increased 1.4% to R35.7bn during the period, although dividends were under pressure from, among other factors, legal costs related to an investigation into previous property transactions and share dealings by the company.

Fortress’s B shares had slumped 65.64% in 2018, amid concerns that insider trading and cross-party deals among members of the Resilient stable had inflated the company’s share price.

The Financial Services Conduct Authority on Monday said it had found no evidence of wrongdoing by Fortress and Lighthouse, which was previously known as Greenbay, or by external parties.

Fortress said on Tuesday it was confident these issues had been addressed, and focus would now shift to further growing its business.

Fortress is the largest owner and developer or core, premium grade logistics real estate in SA, holding a portfolio of 61 commuter-orientated shopping centres, which includes co-owned properties.

“Our strategy of focusing on the development and selective acquisition of premium logistics facilities with long leases, as well as our continued investment in commuter-oriented retail shopping centres, remains relevant and has proven to be defensive in the current difficult economic climate,” Fortress said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za